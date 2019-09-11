× Police search for man with dementia who walked away from senior home in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo.- The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for an 83-year-old man named Howard E Robinson Sr.

He was last at the Autumn Fields Senior Home located at 11210 Schuetz Rd at 7:30 p.m. on September 10.

Robinson is African American, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Cardinals baseball hat, glasses, blue shirt, and blue jeans.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department Robinson walked away from the Autumn Fields Senior Home and has not been seen since.

He currently suffers from dementia and seizures

Anyone seeing Robinson or has any information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210