Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 5 million people in the United States. Although it’s known to affect adults 65 years and older, up to 5 percent of those diagnosed have early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Sarah Lovegreen, Vp of Programs at Alzheimers Association of Greater Missouri Chapter discussed some symptoms of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Get educated visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900