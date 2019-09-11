SEMO to expand college affordability by granting ‘Will To Do Award’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Many students, especially those from financially struggling families think awards and even college itself are out of reach for them.

Southeast Missouri State University has announced the new Will To Do Award, a scholarship to make higher education more affordable and accessible throughout the state.

" They are offering a need-based financial aid award for eligible Pell Grant students who will be beginning freshmen starting at Southeast Missouri State University in fall 2020 and beyond," said Temeka Herrion, Director of College Planning.