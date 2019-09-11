SSM Health Medical Minute – St. Charles residents encouraged to focus on their health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health is a big believer in addressing specific community health needs. Conducting periodic Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) allows our hospital ministries to identify the prevailing health issues within a community and strategize ways to positively impact affected populations.

In St. Charles County, SSM Health has determined obesity to be one of those community health needs. The “Fitness Forward Challenge” aims to address obesity by encouraging families and individuals to adopt healthy lifestyle practices and become more physically active. Not to be confused with a traditional weight-loss challenge, Fitness Forward encourages participants to incorporate 30 minutes of activity daily for six weeks.

Physical activity will be measured by the amount of time spent engaged in physical activity, which can be tracked using a smartphone, FitBit or other fitness devices. For every five days of achieving the daily activity goal, participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of three great fitness prizes including a fitness mirror, slim treadmill, or a 1-year gym membership. Those who achieve 42 consecutive days of activity give themselves the best chance to win.

Registration is open through Sept. 21. The challenge takes place from Sept. 14 – Oct. 26. To sign up or for more information, visit www.ssmhealth.com/FitnessForward.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​