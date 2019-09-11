Stifel sponsors city’s 9/11 service project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Stifel CEO Ron Kruszewski kicked off the first-ever Meal Pack for 9/11 Day in St. Louis. Stifel stepped up to sponsor the city’s largest service project in honor of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“Over 30 percent of our home office volunteered to do this today and that warms my heart,” Kruszewski said. “People want to do good things, we just have to give them a means to do it.”

Approximately 300 volunteers packed just under 300,000 meals for those in need.

“One unique person died 3,000 times. Mothers, pregnant mothers, fathers, children, first responders. It's a day of remembrance and we should never forget.”

Tom Michaud, CEO if KBW, a financial company acquired by Stifel, said he watched the terror unfold and cannot forget.

“By the grace of God, I was coming into work late that day and I…saw the American Airlines jet fly into the other tower and saw what it caused,” he said.

Michaud lost 67 friends and colleagues that day.

“I wish we could turn back the clock and it never happened but if it did happen, to have 9/11 as a day of service, feels to me like the right thing to do,” he said.

And that's Kruszewski's goal; to make this event as large as it can be, challenging businesses to participate next year.

“This is the second-biggest event across the country. That speaks to St. Louis. It really does,” Kruszewski said.