LAKE ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis National Charity Horse Show is the oldest and largest horse show west of the Mississippi, tracing its roots back to the 1904 World`s Fair. The Jumper show that runs September 11-15, culminating with a $50,000 Grand Prix on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tim Ezell was live at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis learning about riders from around the country competing for multiple national championships.