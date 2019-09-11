9/11 Observance Ceremony and moment of silence at the White House

Unregulated stem cell clinics can be dangerous, study finds 

ST. LOUIS - Regenerative medicine allows your body to heal itself after illness or injury. It`s the non-surgical option for injuries and conditions like arthritis, neck pain, hip or joint pain.

Before accepting treatment from an unregulated clinic that hasn't been vetted or approved by the FDA you must do your research.  Dr. Kristin Oliver from Bluetail Medical Group Orthopedic Clinic discussed the dangers of unregulated stem cell clinics.

