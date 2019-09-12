Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed to introduce gun background check bill

Posted 6:56 am, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59AM, September 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed plans to ask for $8 million to be added to the city budget to fund the “Cure Violence” program.  Mayor Lyda Krewson wanted $500,000 for the program. Comptroller Darlene Green called for $2 million.

Reed also plans to introduce a bill tomorrow to require licensed gun dealers to report failed background checks of potential gun buyers to the St. Louis Police Department. He says this would allow officers to intervene before a potentially dangerous person gets ahold of a gun.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.