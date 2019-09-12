× Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed to introduce gun background check bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed plans to ask for $8 million to be added to the city budget to fund the “Cure Violence” program. Mayor Lyda Krewson wanted $500,000 for the program. Comptroller Darlene Green called for $2 million.

Reed also plans to introduce a bill tomorrow to require licensed gun dealers to report failed background checks of potential gun buyers to the St. Louis Police Department. He says this would allow officers to intervene before a potentially dangerous person gets ahold of a gun.