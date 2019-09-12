× Boil order in effect of Village of Cahokia water customers

CAHOKIA, Ill. – There is a boil order for people who live in the St. Joseph and St. John subdivisions and Old Cahokia. A notice sent by the city says that people who pay their water bill to the Village of Cahokia should bring tap water to a boil for a minute before consuming it.

The city says that there was a water main break at around noon Thursday. This caused the line to lose pressure and increases the chances that untreated water or microbes can enter the system.

Repairs are being made but the boil order is in effect until further notice.