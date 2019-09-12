Child dies after shooting in north St. Louis County neighborhood

Posted 12:37 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, September 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child was shot in the 9500  block of Jacobi Avenue in north St. Louis County.  Police say they were called to the Dollar General store in the 10,000 block of Halls Ferry where the child was apparently taken after the shooting.

The 3 to 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.  The child has since died from injuries in the shooting.

Police say that they do not believe there is a current threat to the community. They have taken a weapon into evidence.  It is not clear if the shooting was accidental.  The shooting is still under investigation by St. Louis County Police.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

