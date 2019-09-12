Doctor warns about potential vaping dangers while business owner defends his products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – Recent health concerns over vaping have resulted in some lawmakers, including President Trump calling for a ban on flavored e-liquids. That news is not sitting well with the owner of E-Cig Mania in Fenton. The vaping business has been operating since 2012.

“We’ve never had a single issue,” said store owner John Huck.

He’s a former smoker who said the sole purpose for his business is to help smokers kick the habit. He said his store has never sold to anyone under the age of 18 and says all his e-liquids are safe.

“When I first opened this store, I had a 70-year-old woman who came in here smoking 3 to 5 packs of cigarettes a day. She had an oxygen tank and she was begging to get off cigarettes and we got her off cigarettes,” said Huck.

He points to recent reporting that found investigators believed THC oil from marijuana containing Vitamin E acetate appears to be a common thread in recent cases.

“It’s been very hard however to identify whether there is one consistent trigger in all of these cases accounting for why these patients are getting sick,” said St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Josh Blatter.

He confirms the hospital has treated patients for illnesses that appear to be related to vaping. He advises parents to prevent their kids from vaping.

“When we use e-cigarettes, we really don’t know what it is we’re drawing into our lungs and we should be exerting caution for that reason,” Blatter said.

Huck maintains that his products are FDA regulated and says he’s never heard of any health-related problems from anyone who has purchased products from his store.