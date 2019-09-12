Kansas City homicide total grows to 5 over 24-hour span<

Posted 8:37 am, September 12, 2019, by

Cityscape view of the Kansas City, Missouri skyline with the Kit Bond Bridge as part of the scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say a second victim has died from wounds sustained in a Kansas City shooting that occurred during a bloody 24-hour span in which three others also were killed.

Police say 20-year-old Makih Briggs was driving a car that came under fire Tuesday afternoon in the southern part of the city. He then ran off a road and hit a parked vehicle. His passenger, 21-year-old Jalen Stevens, died at the scene. Briggs died Wednesday at a hospital.

The scene of the shooting is less than 1 mile from where 20-year-old Dajuan Reese and 44-year-old Rance Burton were killed about six hours later inside an apartment.

The fifth victim, 41-year-old Antwain Foster, was shot to death late Monday. The deaths come among mounting concern about gun violence in the state’s two largest cities.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.