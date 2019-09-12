× Legislative gun violence proposal in the works for Missouri’s largest cities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The speaker of the Missouri House says a group of Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to address gun violence in the state’s largest cities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr, of Springfield, says the lawmakers are researching what other cities have done to reduce bloodshed. The goal is to have a proposal ready for debate in time for the start of the legislative session in January.

Potential action comes as St. Louis has seen around 140 homicides in 2019 and is on pace to top last year’s total of 186. Eleven of this year’s victims were children, and two other child deaths are being investigated as “suspicious.”

Kansas City also has been violent, with five homicides this week in a 24-hour span.