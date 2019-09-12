× Man accused of raping several St. Louis County girls turns himself in

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 19-year-old accused of raping several girls is now under arrest. He turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center late Wednesday night.

Earlier this summer, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dominic Yocco with four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, and one count of first-degree statutory rape.

The incidents were said to have taken place between November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018. Police believe there may be more victims out there.

A document outlining charges against Yocco from St. Louis County Police lists several incidents involving teens. A 16-year-old told police Yocco had with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She said Yocco held her down and slapped her, and had a firearm nearby.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious.

In another incident, a 14-year-old disclosed that Yocco had sex with her while she was unconscious. She also said that Yocco struck and pinched her.

Two 15-year-olds told authorities Yocco had sex with them without their consent.