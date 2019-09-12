Man found guilty in carjacking before crash that killed boy, 9, near Lambert Airport

Caleb Lee, 9, was killed and his brother Evan, 5, was injured in a crash near St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS – A teenager has been convicted in a carjacking that led to a crash near St. Louis Lambert International Airport in which a 9-year-old was killed and three relatives were hurt as they returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Darian Cummings was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of robbery. He’s scheduled to be tried next month on a second-degree murder charge in the April 2017 death of Caleb Lee.

Police say Cummings was 16 when he and a 15-year-old carjacked a sport utility vehicle in St. Louis. Six hours later, police spotted the SUV on Interstate 70. Police say Cummings sped off, exited near the airport, ran a red light and crashed into the car in which Caleb was riding with his mother, aunt and 5-year-old brother. Cummings was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

