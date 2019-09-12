× ‘One Bahamas Fund’ to help rebuild after Hurricane Dorian devastation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Golfing great Tiger Woods is teaming up with singer Justin Timberlake and others on Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas. Woods made the announcement today.

They worked together to create the One Bahamas Fund to help families and businesses rebuild. The royal bank of Canada, Nexus Luxury Collection, and members from the resort Albany in the Bahamas are also partnering with the duo.

Together, they’ve pledged $6 million toward Dorian relief and will match dollar-for-dollar the next six million dollars raised.

You can donate here.