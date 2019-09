× See the St. Louis Symphony for free on Art Hill tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Looking for something to do with the family tonight? How about a free concert under the stars courtesy of the St. Louis Symphony.

The symphony will perform at 7:00 pm on Art Hill in Forest Park.

The orchestra will play music from the upcoming season.

It’s the first concert for new music director Stephane Deneve.

The free show will end with a fireworks display.