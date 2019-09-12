× Shiloh Middle School student in police custody after making threat

SHILOH, Ill. – A student is now in police custody after making a threat to Shiloh Middle School. There is an increased police presence at the school today.

Administrators alerted police Wednesday about the threat for the school day today. Shiloh Police say that the student was taken into custody and did not have means to carry out the threat in his possession at school.

The juvenile is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.