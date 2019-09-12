Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Many folks are wearing the color orange for Hunger Action day. It is the beginning of a month-long effort to help fill the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

That's where Ryan Farmer works. He is in the FOX 2 studio with Jeff Hopkins from Dewey's Pizza. Chefs are now getting involved in Hunger Action Month.

STL Chefs Against Hunger: Dine out and fight hunger during hunger action month benefiting the St. Louis Area Foodbank in partnership with Feast Magazine.

More information: www.stlfoodbank.org/chefsagainsthungerstl