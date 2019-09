Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dozens of people died and many are still missing after Hurricane Dorian's fury. The videos we've seen in the days since are heartbreaking. Many people want to help by making donations to help rebuild.

The Better Business Bureau wants you to give wisely. They want to help you check out the charities before making a donation.

For more information about charities or to get a BBB charity profile, check bbb.org or call 1-888-996-3887.