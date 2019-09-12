This freshman was mocked for wearing the same clothes every day – Then two students stepped in to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN. - Two high school students stepped up to help a freshman who was being bullied over his clothes. Freshman Michael Todd was taken out of the third period at MLK Prep Monday morning. He froze when football players Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett handed him a gift. It will completely change the rest of his school year.

Michael was getting made fun of for three straight weeks at his new school. He would wear the same clothes every day. Students at MLK Prep would mock him for it.

"I really don't have clothes at home. My mom can't buy clothes for me because I'm growing too fast," said Michael Todd.

"When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something," said Kristopher Graham.

So, Graham went through his closet grabbed a bunch of clothes and texted his friend Antwan for help.

"I got some brand-new shoes I can give him and a couple of items I could give him too," said Antwan Garrett.

They packed all that up and gave it to Michael. The shorts, the pants, the shoes made a difference.

"This is like the second shoes I have on right now. Basically, that's all," said Michael Todd.

The help isn't stopping in the halls of MLK Prep. People from states away have seen the video and want to send Michael Clothes. All this is thanks to two high school students who want to put a stop to bullying.

Antwan and Kristopher said they hope they inspire others to help those in need.