Tim’s Travels – National Day of Encouragement

Posted 7:53 am, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57AM, September 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today is the National Day of Encouragement. Tim Ezell is in the newsroom to cheer on the workers on-air and those behind the scenes. He surprises new FOX 2 Meteorologist Brigit Mahoney with some positive feedback.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.