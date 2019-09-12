Truman Middle School parents alerted to social media threat

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — This letter was sent home to Truman Middle School parents in the Lindbergh School District after a concerning social media post. The school says that they don’t believe the threat was intended for the entire student body. They have alerted Sunset Hills Police to help deal with the issue.

This is the letter that was sent to Truman parents:

“Dear Truman Families,

This morning, several students and parents made us aware of a social media post made last night that caused concern among our Truman student body. The purpose of this communication is to assure you that we have investigated this post thoroughly and we have no reason to believe that the post was intended as a threat to the student body or the Truman community as a whole. We will be addressing this issue with school interventions as appropriate.

We are fortunate to have a strong team of administrators, including our district safety coordinator, school resource officers, and director of secondary education, who immediately stepped in to support us in this situation. Their professional judgment and decision-making is invaluable as we work to keep all students safe and secure. We also have communicated with Sunset Hills Police, out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure a thorough investigation.

Most importantly, I want to encourage parents and guardians to please emphasize with your students the importance of practicing respectful digital citizenship and never, ever posting threats online. Our school district takes every single threat seriously, devoting resources and time to investigate and keep our students safe. Posting a threat online can result in serious disciplinary consequences for minors, even if the post is intended as a joke or prank. We have these discussions at school as well; however, it is important for you to have this important conversation at home.

In addition, please monitor your student’s online and social media behavior, and remind your student that if they see something, say something. In most cases, since we do not have access or a need to see social media posts, it is a student, parent or staff member who alerts us to a potential concern. We appreciate your support in this effort.

If you have any questions or need assistance in helping your student practice safe online behavior, please do not hesitate to contact us directly. Thank you for your partnership in this effort.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mike Straatmann

Principal”