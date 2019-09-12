× Two St. Louis restaurants make Bon Appetit’s 50 best new eateries list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You don’t have to go far if you’re looking for some of the best eats in America. Two local restaurants have made the list of best new restaurants.

Bon Appetit Magazine has just released its list of the 50 best new eateries. They include restaurants from all over the country. Two St. Louis eateries made the exclusive lsit.

The Balkan Treat Box, located on Big Bend in Webster Groves has a menu that includes wood-fired flatbreads and sandwiches.

The other local restaurant on the list is Savage on Ann Avenue in the Fox Park Neighborhood of south St. Louis. The eatery focuses on local, seasonal produce with an ever-changing menu.