VENICE, Ill. - A warehouse caught fire this morning at around 2:00 am in the 1200 block of Bissell. This is the second time in just a few months this building has caught fire.

The last time it caught fire was in late March. Firefighters spent about five days working to put out the fire. It rekindled several times because there was so much wood in the building.

It is not clear if there are any injuries in this morning's fire.