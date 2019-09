Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first annual Alton Catfish Classic kicks off this evening. The prize is drawing anglers to the area for the competition.

Bragging rights and big boats will be found at the Alton Amphitheater Saturday. The prize purse is $15,000 for the biggest catfish caught between downtown St. Louis and here in Alton, Illinois.

More information: altoncatfishclassic.com