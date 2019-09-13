A tropical storm is likely to form soon near the Bahamas islands that Dorian ravaged

A storm system is poised to hit the same northern Bahamian islands that Hurricane Dorian ravaged earlier this month — and it may be a tropical storm when it does so.

The system is expected to send heavy rain and stiff winds to the Abaco Islands by Friday night and Grand Bahama island by Saturday morning, areas where teams still are searching for hundreds of people missing after Dorian hit them.

It is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and then a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph, over the next day, forecasters say.

Regardless of wind strength, “there will be rain … over (an) area that certainly doesn’t need any rain,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

The disturbance, for now named Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, was centered about 140 miles east of Great Abaco around 8 a.m. ET Friday with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Looking further ahead, the storm could approach Florida’s Atlantic coast with tropical-storm-force winds Saturday afternoon into early Sunday, forecasters say.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for areas of the northern Bahamas, and a tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the east coast of Florida, according to the hurricane center.

Heavy rain expected over Dorian-impacted islands

From Friday evening through Sunday morning, this system could generally bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to Great Abaco. That island is home to Marsh Harbour, a town where Dorian destroyed about 1,100 buildings.

Isolated sections of the northwestern Bahamas could see up to 6 inches of rain, the hurricane center says.

Rain totals could be lower — perhaps 1 to 3 inches — on Grand Bahama.

The storm is expected to turn its attention to the US Southeast Coast. The coastal areas from central Florida into South Carolina could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through Sunday, the hurricane center says.

The storm comes as the Atlantic hurricane season reaches it statistical peak in the weeks surrounding September 10, a period when weather conditions favor storms forming quickly.