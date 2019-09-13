× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 13, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, September 13, 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features the following games:

Affton Vs Parkway West.

Ritenour Vs Lafayette

Webster Groves Vs Ladue

SLUH Vs DeSmet

Zumwalt West Vs Belleville West

Metea Valley Vs Belleville East

Mater Dei Vs Althoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two features the following games:

Lutheran St Charles Vs O'Fallon Christian

Troy Vs Liberty

Breese Central Vs Freeburg

The segment also had Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne joined by Earle Austin Jr local High School Sports Analyst breaking down the Ladue versus Webster Groves game.