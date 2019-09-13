Brookdale Farms kicks off St. Louis area fall fun this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. — It is time to start enjoying all those fun fall activities across the region. Although, the summer heat is still in the area.

Brookdale Farms has a weekend full of fun planned including the grand opening of their corn maze and their "Cowboys in the Corn" rodeo. Their corn maze is the biggest in St. Louis and features almost 15 acres of twists and turns. The rodeo begins at 5:00 pm Saturdat. General admission online right now is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Those prices go up to $5 at the gate tomorrow. The rodeo features bull riding, bronc riding, barrel racing, and their brand new mechanical bull. There will also be a concert afterward.

Unfortunately, there won't be pumpkins until next weekend. Planting was delayed this year due to all the rain we had this spring. But, the crop still looks good despite the August heat and humidity. Prices should be in line with last year. The stormy pattern we`ve had late this summer has even helped some crops.

Starting next weekend they'll not only have pumpkins for sale but also their pumpkin chunkin, slingshot, and cannon. They even have a corn cannon that will shoot corn cobs.

This is a cash-only event but there is an ATM on site.