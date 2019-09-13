CAASTLC holds Doors of Opportunity Gala to help low-income St. Louisans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The definition of poverty is “the state of being extremely poor” or insufficient in amount. Spurred on by President Johnson’s war on poverty and the advocacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Community Action Agency of St. Louis county (CAASTLC) is hoping to eradicate poverty and assist low-income families.

Poverty is Real and it affects hundreds of thousands in our country. The Community Action Agency serves 40,000 people annually. They help provide food, education, housing, and job training!

“We provide everything from energy assistance to anger management, drug and alcohol training, family enrichment training, all on a comprehensive case-management based approach,” says Cenia Bosman, President and CEO of CAASTLC.

Come support their mission to assist low-income families by attending their 4th annual Doors of Opportunity Gala next month. The Mistress of Ceremony will be known Bonita Cornute and the keynote speaker will be Dr. Daniel Isom, who is well known with circumstances of social justice.

CAASTLC is hoping to raise 50 thousand dollars at their Doors of Opportunity Gala on October 10th. To find out more on purchasing tickets and how you can help their mission at their two locations in Overland and Northwoods, visit caastlc.org/doors-of-opportunity

