Cardinals celebrate Hispanic Heritage with ‘Fiesta Cardenales’ Theme Night

Posted 8:49 am, September 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Spanish Heritage month kicks off September 15and the St. Louis Cardinals welcome all members of the Latino and Hispanic community for a cultural celebration .

With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique double bobblehead of Spanish radio broadcasters Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina.

Announcers on the Spanish Language Broadcast for The St. Louis Cardinals Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina joined FOX 2 to discuss the "Fiesta Cardenales".

Busch Stadium
The Cardenales Fiesta vs. Brewers
Sunday, September 15t
11:15am

