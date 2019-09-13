Cardinals celebrate Hispanic Heritage with ‘Fiesta Cardenales’ Theme Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Spanish Heritage month kicks off September 15and the St. Louis Cardinals welcome all members of the Latino and Hispanic community for a cultural celebration .

With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique double bobblehead of Spanish radio broadcasters Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina.

Announcers on the Spanish Language Broadcast for The St. Louis Cardinals Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina joined FOX 2 to discuss the "Fiesta Cardenales".

Busch Stadium

The Cardenales Fiesta vs. Brewers

Sunday, September 15t

11:15am