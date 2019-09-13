ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Students at Mehlville High School got an unscheduled long weekend. A water main break on Lemay Ferry forced the district to cancel classes at the high school today. All the other students in the Mehlville School District still went to school.
Classes canceled at Mehlville High School after water main break
