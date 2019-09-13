Classes canceled at Mehlville High School after water main break

Posted 6:46 pm, September 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Students at Mehlville High School got an unscheduled long weekend. A water main break on Lemay Ferry forced the district to cancel classes at the high school today. All the other students in the Mehlville School District still went to school.

