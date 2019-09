Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A metro-east police officer escapes injury when a driver crashes into his patrol car.

The incident happened just before midnight on Audobon Avenue in East St. Louis.

According to authorities, the officer was parked along the road when the driver of another vehicle hit the driver-side door of the patrol car.

Three people got out of the car and ran into the woods nearby, police say.

Police were able to catch two of the three people that ran. The third person is still being sought.