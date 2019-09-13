× Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The man behind the hits “Two Tickets to Paradise” and ” “Baby Hold On”, Eddie Money has died Friday at the age of 70, according to multiple media reports.

The singer/songwriter’s family provided a statement to Variety stating

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” it read. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

The husky-voiced, blue-collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received the best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.