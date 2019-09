Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Christopher Grant is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $5 million.

Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed on August 23rd while serving a warrant in East St. Louis.