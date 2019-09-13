× Hazelwood officers arrest two shooting suspects after police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hazelwood police have taken two suspects into custody following a chase this afternoon.

Officers spotted a vehicle wanted from a shooting that occurred Wednesday night and chased it late this morning. The chase went from Hazelwood into Ferguson, where with help from Ferguson and Calverton Park police the suspect vehicle was abandoned. The two suspects fled into a wooded area near the wayside dog park and were eventually captured after a search of the area.

The two victims shot Wednesday night include an 18-year-old male shot in the leg and a 16-year-old female shot in the back.

She is in critical condition.

Both suspects are also being looked at by Calverton Park Police and Florissant Police for flourishing a weapon today.