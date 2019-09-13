Hundreds of students gather for the ‘Strong Youth, Strong Community Summit’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hundreds of students from area schools attended the Strong Youth Strong Community Summit at the University of Missouri St. Louis. Kids from 6th through 12th grade gathered at the Touhill Performing Arts Center to discuss challenges facing today's young people.

Students from Normandy, Jennings and St. Louis Public Schools learned about how to handle bullying, drug abuse, teen pregnancy, and gun violence.

Centene partnered with the Pro Football Hall Of Fame for the summit. Former players Aeneas Williams and Isaac Bruce were among the speakers.