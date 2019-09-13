× Jasper County sheriff’s deputy shot, man found dead

JOPLIN, Mo. – A 28-year-old man from Arkansas was found dead after exchanging gunfire with sheriff’s deputies in southwest Missouri.

Jasper County authorities say Kenneth Ashburn, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died Thursday afternoon about a mile east of the Missouri Southern State University campus in Joplin.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if Ashburn died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was killed by deputies. An autopsy is planned for next week.

The Joplin Globe reports Deputy Justin Henry, a seven-year veteran, was discharged from the hospital Thursday night after being shot in the leg.

Henry and three other deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle on the property when they exchanged gunfire with Ashburn, who was later found dead inside a shed.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser said Ashburn had a warrant for aggravated assault in Cherokee County, Kansas.

