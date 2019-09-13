× Millie Bobby Brown explains video that showed her faking a skincare routine for her beauty brand

Millie Bobby Brown wants to conquer the screen and skincare. But the 15-year-old’s beauty line rollout hit a snag after fans accused her of faking her nighttime routine.

The “Stranger Things” actress shared a video of how she uses the products from her teen-geared skincare line, florence by mills.

But fans were quick to point out that it looked like she was miming use of the products, which included an exfoliator, face wash and moisturizer.

Brown addressed the criticism on Instagram and said she’s “not an expert” in the beauty industry.

“i thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed,” she wrote.

Brown’s faced a torrent of criticism on social media before. The star quit Twitter last year after users started the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, linking Brown, then 14, to unproven claims that she was homophobic.

She took to Instagram to shut down critics again in 2018 after she caught flack for her friendship with Drake. She told an interviewer that the rapper, then 31, had texted her that he “missed her so much,” which raised questions about her adult friend’s intentions.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she wrote. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”