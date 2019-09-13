RetailNext finalists want your vote to win a Meadows storefront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A heated competition underway in St. Charles County over an empty storefront. In a Shark Tank-style presentation business owners pitched their plan this week during the final round of a competition called "RetailNext." Forty contestants applied and six are still standing.

The winner of RetailNext will get a storefront at the Meadows free for a year. A huge opportunity for any budding businesses, ready to expand, but needing a boost.

Online voting is open until Sunday night. The winner will be announced on Monday.