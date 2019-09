N-H-R-A MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES COMES TO WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY SEPTEMBER 27TH THROUGH THE 29TH! THIS NATIONAL EVENT DELIVERS THE WORLD’S BIGGEST NAMES IN PROFESSIONAL DRAG RACING TO THE ST. LOUIS METRO EAST REGION, INCLUDING 16-TIME FUNNY CAR CHAMPION JOHN FORCE AND FOUR-TIME TOP FEUL DRAGSTER TITLEHOLDER ANTRON BROWN. WE’VE GOT YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE RACES!

Tickets are still available.