St. Louis area interstate closures may impact your weekend plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. —If you're headed downtown for events like the Taste of St. Louis at Soldier's Memorial Park then you`ll want to know about some road construction that may impact your ability to get here.

MoDOT has closed all lanes on I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road to work on the Watson Road bridge.

IDOT has closed all lanes on I-55/I-70 northbound from Highway 111 near Fairmont City to US 40 near Troy while crews are repaving the interstate. All the lanes should reopen by 7:00am Monday morning.