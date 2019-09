Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - An 18-year-old is in custody after a 13-year-old boy was shot while walking in front of a North County apartment complex Thursday evening.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed around 6:00 p.m. near Bellefontaine and Larimore Parkway.

The victim was walking with two friends who are relatives when he was shot.

The investigation remains very active. FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.