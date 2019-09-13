× Teen charged with 13-year-old’s murder in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 13-year-old killed in a shooting in a Spanish Lake neighborhood Thursday evening has been identified. Police say that Clifford Swan III of Florissant died at the hospital.

Jabari Lowery, 18, is facing a murder charge and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Police believe that Lowery shot and killed Swan.

A second suspect is facing assault and resisting arrest charges in connection with this shooting. Montez Eskew, 17, is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Court documents state that Eskew interfered in the arrest of Lowery. Fighting and kicking during the arrest led to injuries to the officers.

Investigators say Swan was walking through an apartment complex with two other people when gunshots rang out. A bullet hit Swan.

Police found Swan suffering from a gunshot wound in the 11100 block of Oak Parkway Lane Thursday at around 6:00pm. A disruptive crowd started to form after officers arrived on the scene. Police say additional officers were called to help with crowd control.

Swan later died at the hospital. Police do not think the shooting was random.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators about this shooting. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).