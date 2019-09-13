Terry Tillman’s family demands evidence in officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The family of Terry Tillman, 23, is demanding video evidence in an officer-involved shooting be released and the officer to be identified. He was shot and killed by a police officer near the St. Louis Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights.

"Our family is demanding to provide a copy of any and all footage of that shooting. Our family is demanding proof that he was pointing a gun," said his sister, Rachel Jones.

Tillman was killed after he was caught carrying a gun inside the mall. Investigators say he ran to a parking garage where he allegedly lifted his gun at police. That's when a Richmond Heights officer shot him.