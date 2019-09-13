Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15, 2019

Two notes:

I missed the Kirkwood Greentree Festival being held this weekend. More info: https://www.kirkwoodmo.org/recreation/greentree-festival The River City Rascals have reached the Frontier League Championship Series. They have home games in O'Fallon, MO, Friday and Saturday nights. http://bit.ly/2lSExgU

Taste of St. Louis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 Venue: Soldier’s Memorial Park, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free (food samples for purchase)

The fun is back in Downtown St. Louis. Purchase tasty samples from the region’s best eateries on Restaurant Row, check out the Chef Battle Royale Culinary Competition, and enjoy free concerts all weekend long

https://www.tastestl.com/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Milwaukee Brewers

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-09

Hop in the City – May sell out

Date: Saturday, September 14 Venue: Schlafly Taproom, 21st and Locust, St. Louis, MO

Time: Doors open: 11:00am, Tasting Noon-4pm Day of admission: $45.00

Throughout the year, the team at Schlafly brews a ton of different beers. They set aside one day in September for you to come enjoy a plethora of these delicious brews in one place– 40+ styles and 4 specialty tappings to be exact.

http://www.schlafly.com/events/hopinthecity/#1514320408567-03ab37c8-364b934d-9c3daa9a-9d29

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/schlafly-hop-in-the-city-21st-birthday-tickets-65684075839

Mosaics Missouri Festival for the Arts

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 (Also Friday night)

Venue: Historic Main Street, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Approximately 100 juried artists from across the country exhibit, sell their art, and compete for cash prize awards. Other activities include A Mentor Me program, an Art for Youth gallery, a performance stage that showcases a variety of performance artists, and a Kids Creation Station where children can create their own artwork.

www.stcharlesmosaics.org

Jurassic Quest – May sell out

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 (Friday too) Venue: St. Charles Convention Center. 5th St. & I-70

Saturday: 9am-8pm, Sunday: 9am-7pm Tickets: $20.00-$36.00

Jurassic Quest is America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period, and The Triassic period and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.

https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/st-charles-mo

Duckfest

Date: Saturday, September 14 Venue: 370 Lakeside Park, St. Peters, MO

Time: 2:00pm-9:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate all things outdoors, with an emphasis on waterfowl hunting and conservation. A day full of live music, vendors, raffles, great food, plenty of drinks, and great people means there’s something for everyone to enjoy! There will be an officially sanctioned Calling Contest hosting callers from across the region.

https://duckfestmo.org/?fbclid=IwAR3gNPyPsaXBZUh1tIdnulbszj7jTGjWUphVc0MgpfPE_Ztd6TKSY5jtPmQ

Renaissance Faire

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95

Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Oktoberfest at Donau-Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 Venue: Donau Park, House Springs, MO

Saturday: 5:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-6:00pm Admission: Free

Oktoberfest is the traditional German celebration of farmers harvesting and storing their crops. The German Cultural Society of St. Louis celebrates this German staple with traditional German food, music, dancing and beer. With a large pavilion on site this event is a rain or shine. Please, no pets.

http://www.germanstl.org/oktoberfest.html

Applefest

Date: Sunday - Monday, September 14-15 Venue: Eckert's Orchards, Belleville, Millstadt, Grafton, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Wagon rides, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this an apple pickin’ good time for everyone! Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.

https://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/25n5mbhb2djfs9kfgl8lkb7zh2dtnx

Columbia Trails Homebrew Festival

Date: Saturday, September 14 Venue: Metter Park, Columbia, IL

Time: Noon to 4:00pm Admission: $20.00

Come out and celebrate hand crafted brews with passionate homebrewers. Proceeds will benefit the GM&O trail project in Columbia and the Salt Lick Trail in Valmeyer. With admission you will receive a tasting glass to sample the brews and the ability to vote for your top 3 favorite brews. The brewer who receives the most votes from the public will have the opportunity to brew at Stubborn German Brewing Company in Waterloo, IL.

https://www.columbiaillinois.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=6445&month=9&year=2019&day=14&calType=0

Music of John Williams

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 14-15 ( Also Friday) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm, Sunday: 2:30pm Tickets: $35.00-$70.00

Relive iconic moments from your favorite blockbuster films as Music Director Stéphane Denève and the SLSO take you on the adventure of a lifetime with the beloved music of John Williams from movies like Superman, Jaws, and the Harry Potter Series.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/