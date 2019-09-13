Wentzville School District student in police custody after threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Parents in the Wentzville School District are alerted to a social media threat. The message From a Timberland High School student Included harsh words against Holt High. The teams are playing against each other in a football game tonight. The student is in police custody.

The district encourages parents to talk with their children about the consequences of posting threatening comments on social media.

As a precaution, extra security will be at tonight's game at Holt High School.