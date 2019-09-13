World War II vet shares his secret to staying young: Bowling and fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. - There were 16 million Americans served in World War II. Fewer than 500,000 are still alive. Meet one local veteran who credits his long and healthy life to his faith and positive outlook.

"I'm from a family of six boys and in World War II, three of us boys, one was in the Navy, I was in the Army, and the other was in big guns. We all three went different places in combat at the same time and we all three came back home," said Roy Wieneke.

Now, this 96-year-old veteran is taking aim at a different target, bowling pins.

"It's what keeps me alive, really. If I had to give up bowling, I'd ask God to take me right now," said Roy Wieneke.

Roy is a regular at Oasis Lanes. He bowls three times a day, except Sunday's. He hurls a 12 lb ball down the lane.

"I just throw the ball down there with a little curve in it. I know how much it's going to curve, so I move so I can get that curve," said Roy Wieneke.

Roy says bowling and fishing keep him active.

" I don't sit around. I have to have something to do. At home, I'm working a puzzle if I'm not sleeping, it's something to do. I don't drink, I don't smoke, I don't run around with the women." said Roy Wieneke while laughing.

That sense of humor is what keeps him young.

"I believe God is leaving me here for a purpose, what the purpose is I'll never know until he takes me. But, I'm here for a purpose," said Roy Wieneke.