24:1 Arts & Culture Festival on September 14th

ST. LOUIS - Chris Krehmeyer, President/CEO of Beyond Housing, a NeighborWorks America organization in St. Louis, Missouri since 1993, is in the studio this morning to talk about the 24:1 Arts & Culture Festival on September 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. Also, Shakespeare in the Streets is scheduled for September 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Page and Ferguson in Pagedale, MO.

For more information, visit www.sfstl.com/streets.