24:1 Arts & Culture Festival on September 14th

Posted 8:42 am, September 14, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Chris Krehmeyer, President/CEO of Beyond Housing, a NeighborWorks America organization in St. Louis, Missouri since 1993, is in the studio this morning to talk about the 24:1 Arts & Culture Festival on September 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. Also, Shakespeare in the Streets is scheduled for September 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Page and Ferguson in Pagedale, MO.

24:1 Arts & Culture Festival
September 14
3 - 7 PM
Southeast Corner of Page and Ferguson, Pagedale, MO

Shakespeare in the Streets
September 13 and 14
7 PM
Southeast Corner of Page and Ferguson, Pagedale, MO.

For more information, visit www.sfstl.com/streets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.