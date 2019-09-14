4th annual Peace Festival taking place on Saturday, September 28th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Il. - The 4th annual Peace Festival is taking place on Saturday, September 28th, in Moody Park in Fairview Heights, IL from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mayor Eckert of the city of Belleville will be presenting a Peace Proclamation along with other city officials in metro area at 1 p.m. Mural contest presenters will present at 2 p.m. and Captain Ron Johnson will be speaking at 3 p.m. He is the state policeman who assisted with creating peace during the Ferguson riots. Also, Kim Massie will be the special guest performer at the event.

4th annual Peace Festival

525 S Ruby Lane

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

For more information, visit https://m.facebook.com/Center.for.Racial.Harmony.SaintClairCounty/.